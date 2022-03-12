Techgh24 Editor tops them all at maiden MTN Ghana Bright Media Awards

Managing Editor of Techgh24, Sammy Dowuona emerged as the overall best journalist at the maiden MTN Ghana Bright Media Awards, which formed part of the telecom giants 25th Anniversary celebrations.

Sammy first emerged the top out of three winners in the online category, with his article that chronicled how MTN digital investments has impacted every aspect of the lives of Ghanaians, from the individuals, through private businesses to even the government levels.

There were three other top winners for print, radio and TV categories, with whom Sammy went head to head for the top award and he emerged the overall winner.

This two awards at the plush event held at the Alisa Hotel in Accra, brings Sammy’s awards to four in less than a year.

In October last year, Sammy went on record as the first ever journalist to have won an award at the Ghana Information Technology and Telecom Awards (GITTA). He was decorated for Outstanding Contribution to ICT Reporting on that occasion. He then went on to pick a similar award at the maiden FIN Cashless Awards in December 2021.

Speaking with journalists after the awards, Sammy said he is humbled for having emerged top winner among very fine colleague journalists, but was also glad that his years of consistency in shaping telecoms policy and telling industry stories with his pen has paid off.

He lauded MTN for standing out as the only telecoms operator in Ghana which puts its money where its mouth is as long as media development in Ghana is concerned, and expressed the hope that the telecoms market leader will continue to do more to promote excellent journalism in Ghana.

For his awards, Sammy took home two separate packages worth GHS32,000.