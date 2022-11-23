Techiman-based para taekwondo female athlete  honoured

The Ghana Taekwondo Federation (GTF) in collaboration with Maxi-Lane Taekwondo Academy (MLTA) has honoured Ghanaian female Para Taekwondo athlete, Ms. Patricia Kyeremaa with a citation and a glass plaque at the Korea Sports Complex in Tema.

The honour was in recognition of her effort and contribution towards promoting the sport in the country.

Ms. Kyeremaa won gold in the female’s +65kg division at the 5th African Para Taekwondo Championships held in Niamey, Niger in February this year and participated in the 2022 Paris World Para Taekwondo Grand Prix in September, where she reached the quarter final stage.

These achievements, the GTF and MLTA believed, were encouraging, and stimulating factors to whip up interest of the in-school and out-of-school youth in that sporting discipline.

The citation read ”Your Gold Medal honours at the 2022 African Para Taekwondo, Niamey in Niger is the first of its kind since Taekwondo became a national sport in Ghana in 1980.

It is a record-setting achievement. You are also further on record as the first Ghanaian athlete to participate in a Grand Prix in Paris. It is through sheer arduous work, dedication and passion for your sport and art that you have accomplished these feats and brought great honour to our nation. The Ghana Taekwondo Federation and the people of Ghana are most proud of you, Ayikoo ei”.

Ms. Kyeremaa is ranked number one in her weight in Africa and rated 11th by the World Para Taekwondo ranking in her category and belongs to classification K44.

She is a 27-year-old trained beautician based in Techiman, Bono East Region.