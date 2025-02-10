Techiman Market Blaze Sparks Outcry and Foul Play Suspicions

A devastating fire erupted late on Sunday, February 9, 2025, at the bustling Techiman central market in Bono East, further deepening traders’ woes in a market already reeling from similar disasters a month ago.

The inferno rapidly swept through the dried fishes section, reducing goods worth thousands of Ghana cedis to ashes. For many traders, this isn’t just another mishap—it’s a recurring nightmare that hints at more than just an unfortunate accident.

Asanatu Sumaila, one of the affected traders, recalled being notified late in the evening that a fire had hit what was thought to be the maize section. “I was about to go to sleep when I got the call, and I assumed it was just the maize section. Only this morning did I learn that it was our warehouse,” she lamented. Her words echo a growing sentiment among traders who suspect foul play, given that similar heart-wrenching incidents have struck the market repeatedly over the past five years.

Another trader, Amina Salia, recounted her frantic dash to the scene at around 10:30 PM. Despite the rush, she acknowledged the swift response of the Ghana National Fire Service, whose efforts helped contain the blaze. “I rushed there without even considering what I was wearing. Thankfully, the fire service was quick on the scene, but we desperately need the government to find a lasting solution to this recurring disaster,” she urged.

Techiman central market, one of the busiest trading hubs in southern Ghana, is more than just a local marketplace—it’s a vital artery for commerce that links traders from Ghana with those from neighboring countries such as Mali, Niger, Ivory Coast, and Togo. The repeated calamities not only disrupt daily business but also cast a long shadow over the livelihoods of countless families.

The incident raises serious questions about the market’s infrastructure and security measures. With traders increasingly pointing to the possibility of deliberate sabotage, the fire is seen by many as a symptom of deeper systemic issues. Whether negligence, malicious intent, or inadequate safety protocols are to blame, one thing is clear: the recurring blazes have left the community feeling vulnerable and in desperate need of government intervention.

As the community reels from yet another disaster, traders are calling on authorities to launch a thorough investigation and implement robust measures to safeguard one of the region’s most important economic centers. In the meantime, affected traders can only hope that this latest tragedy serves as a wake-up call to address the persistent problems threatening their livelihoods.