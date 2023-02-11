Techiman Mount Carmel girls SHS cries for help

Mr Frank Owusu, Patron of the Techiman Mount Carmel Girl Senior High School Student Representative Council (SRC) in the Bono East Region has appealed for the completion of abandoned physical infrastructure projects in the school.

He said construction work of a girls’ dormitory and a multi-purpose dining hall project ought to be completed to well position the school to admit more students.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Techiman, Mr Owusu, also a tutor at the school said works of the projects which were about 75 percent complete started in 2015, but had since been abandoned because of lack of funds.

“The current girls’ dormitory and the dining hall are too small to contain the increasing student population, thereby creating congestion in the school,” he told the GNA on the sidelines of the school’s maiden SRC week celebration.

“In fact, these two projects are very essential to the school because on completion they would help tackle the ever-increasing student overcrowding and control the easy spread of some diseases among the students,” he stated.

Currently, Mr Owusu said the school’s dormitory accommodated over 732 girls, saying it would be difficult for the Form one girls admitted to the boarding house to have some place to sleep.

Established in 2006, the school was absorbed by the government in 2021 and since then it had not benefited from any meaningful government project besides the two abandoned projects.