Techiman North MP Donates Apsonic Motorbike To Police

Madam Elizabeth Ofosu-Agyare, Member of Parliament (MP) for Techiman North, has donated an Apsonic motorbike to support policing in the area.

The MP said the gesture was to augment the motorbike patrols to improve security in the area.

She indicated her appreciation to the officers and men of the command for the professional discharge of their functions.

She called on individuals and organisations to support the security agencies in their respective communities as security was a shared responsibility.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Moses Atibillah, Regional Police Commander for Bono East, receiving the item on behalf of the Command and Police Administration, expressed his profound gratitude to the MP for the kind gesture.

He said the benevolence was a morale booster and as such called on other individuals and organizations, particularly within the region to emulate.