Techiman North MP Donates Apsonic Motorbike To Police

By
GNA
-
0
Download
Download

Madam Elizabeth Ofosu-Agyare, Member of Parliament (MP) for Techiman North, has donated an Apsonic motorbike to support policing in the area.

The MP said the gesture was to augment the motorbike patrols to improve security in the area.

She indicated her appreciation to the officers and men of the command for the professional discharge of their functions.

She called on individuals and organisations to support the security agencies in their respective communities as security was a shared responsibility.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Moses Atibillah, Regional Police Commander for Bono East, receiving the item on behalf of the Command and Police Administration, expressed his profound gratitude to the  MP for the kind gesture.

He said the benevolence was a morale booster and as such called on other individuals and organizations, particularly within the region to emulate.

Send your news stories to newsghana101@gmail.com and via WhatsApp on +233 244244807
Follow News Ghana on Google News

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here