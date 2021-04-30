A cross-section of constituents in the Techiman South Constituency have expressed confidence in Mr Martin Agyei Mensah-Korsah, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, describing him as resourceful and highly committed to accelerated national development.

According to them, Mr Mensah-Korsah, also a Deputy Minister designate for Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development (MLGDRD), is capable and dedicated to work

selflessly with other Ministers to realise President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo’s vision for the

country.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Techiman in the Bono East Region, the voters expressed gratitude to President Akufo-Addo, describing Mr. Mensah-Korsah as

hardworking person who have been discharging his duties with diligence for the development of Ghanaians and particularly residents in the Techiman South Constituency.

Mr Richard Asamoah, the Techiman South Constituency Secretary of the New Patriotic Party

(NPP), said Mr Mensah-Korsah’s devotion to duty underpinned his success as the Deputy Minister of the former Ministry of Regional Reorganisation and Development.

He said Mr. Mensah-Korsah “is a development-oriented person” committed to improving the human capital for national development.

He cited the improved road network in the Constituency through the construction of a bridge at

the Konimasi electoral area and the on-going rehabilitation of other road networks to facilitate the

free movement of goods and services for the socio-economic development of the area. Mr Asamoah attested to the MP’s humanitarian nature, saying that he was assisting the poor, the

needy and vulnerable, including about 5,000 widows and widowers in the Constituency in diverse ways, particularly for socio-economic empowerment to improve their livelihoods.

He, therefore, appealed to residents in the Constituency to support the MP through prayers for

divine grace and mercy to enable him to fulfil his task as Parliamentarian and a Deputy Minister.