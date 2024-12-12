Techiman South MP Breaks Silence Amid Election Controversy

Hon. Martin Adjei Mensah-Korsah, the Member of Parliament for Techiman South, has addressed the ongoing confusion surrounding the constituency’s election results, which remain unannounced due to delays by the Electoral Commission.

The uncertainty has sparked rising tensions, with both the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) claiming victory in the tightly contested race.

Speaking in an interview with Accra-based Asempa FM, Mensah-Korsah, who is seeking re-election, stated confidently that he had been leading by over 7,000 votes. According to the NPP’s collation of results from 141 polling stations, he asserted that his victory was clear, despite the ongoing controversy.

“I was ahead by more than 7,000 votes before the disruptions began,” he said, attributing the discrepancies to interruptions caused by supporters of the opposition. “I have all the evidence on my pink sheet, and my team and I carefully calculated the results,” he added, stressing that they had taken every precaution to ensure accuracy.

To safeguard the process, the MP revealed that his team had made copies of the pink sheets before submitting the originals to the Electoral Commission for official validation.

The situation, however, quickly descended into chaos when, according to Mensah-Korsah, NDC supporters stormed the collation center and interrupted the process. “NDC thugs attacked the venue and disrupted the collation,” he claimed.

Violence broke out during the confrontation, with the MP’s constituency chairman reportedly suffering severe injuries in the altercation. “My Chairman was badly beaten and is now receiving medical treatment. It was a horrific experience,” Mensah-Korsah recalled.

When the unrest subsided, Mensah-Korsah and his team returned to the collation center, only to find that tensions had reignited. NDC supporters allegedly returned to the venue, destroying Electoral Commission materials and accusing the commission of intentionally delaying the results to favor the NPP candidate.

“The police did their best, but they were overwhelmed by the sheer numbers of NDC supporters,” he noted, expressing frustration over the disorder. Despite the turmoil, Mensah-Korsah reiterated that the NPP’s collation showed a victory margin of over 3,000 votes.

As the crisis continues to unfold, the MP called for calm and urged all parties to trust the Electoral Commission to ensure a transparent and fair resolution. “We are confident that the Electoral Commission will deliver a fair and transparent process. Let us stay peaceful as we await the final outcome,” he appealed.

With the tension mounting in Techiman South, all eyes are on the Electoral Commission, as the constituency eagerly awaits the final declaration of the results to bring an end to one of Ghana’s most contentious electoral disputes.