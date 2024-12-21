Techiman South MP Martin Adjei Mensah-Korsah Declared Winner After Disputed Election

Martin Adjei Mensah-Korsah, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Techiman South, has officially been declared the winner of the constituency’s election on December 21, following a contentious and disputed vote count from the December 7 elections.

Mensah-Korsah, representing the New Patriotic Party (NPP), secured 46,663 votes, defeating his closest rival, Dr. Christopher Baasongti Beyere of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), who garnered 43,429 votes. The victory follows a thorough review of the results, bringing closure to an election process marred by disruptions and discrepancies.

In an earlier interview with Asempa FM, Mensah-Korsah recounted his confidence in the outcome, revealing that he had been leading by more than 7,000 votes after collating results from 141 polling stations. However, the process was interrupted when NDC supporters caused chaos, raising doubts about the legitimacy of the count.

Despite these challenges, Mensah-Korsah stood firm, asserting that the NPP’s collation was accurate. “I was leading by over 7,000 votes after collating 141 polling stations,” he explained. “I have evidence on my pink sheet,” he added, underscoring that his team had diligently calculated the results and taken steps to safeguard the integrity of the process.

To ensure transparency, Mensah-Korsah revealed that his team made duplicate copies of the pink sheets before submitting the originals to the Electoral Commission. “We were diligent, and to safeguard the process, we duplicated the pink sheets,” he said.

While acknowledging the turmoil caused by the disruptions, he remained confident in his clear victory, stating, “There was confusion during the process, but we knew we had a clear victory.”

The official declaration brings an end to the uncertainty surrounding the election in Techiman South, allowing Mensah-Korsah to move forward with his plans for the constituency.

Watch the new declaration of results on December 21 below;