Techiman South NDC: 63 aspirants seek delegates’ mandate to lead party

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Techiman South has accepted nominations of 63 candidates, who are seeking delegates’ mandate to lead the Party in the constituency over the next four years.

The candidates, comprising nine females and 54 males, are vying for positions, including Chairman, Secretary, Organiser, Youth Organiser, Communication Officer, Women organizer and Treasurer, in the election scheduled for Saturday, October 22, 2022.

Mr Thomas Masud, the Bono East NDC Deputy Director of Elections, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview at Techiman that about 2,500 delegates from the 11 constituencies in the region were expected to vote in the election to be conducted and supervised by officials from the Techiman South Municipal Office of the Electoral Commission.

Mr Masud urged the candidates to see the election as an internal contest and avoid politics of insult during and after their campaigns to ensure the desired unity in the party towards election 2024.

Meanwhile, Mr Mohammed Shemsudeen Ali, the Regional Secretary of the party, in an interview with the GNA, described the election as a family affair and therefore, underscored the need for both winners and losers to unite and forge ahead to secure victory in the 2024 general election.