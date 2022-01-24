Technician granted GH¢50k bail for administering abortion drugs on minor

A female laboratory Technician who allegedly administered drugs to cause abortion for a 17-year-old girl at Abeka, Accra, has been granted bail.

Susan Owusu, 36, was granted bail by an Accra Circuit Court in the sum of GHC50,000 with two sureties, one to be justified with a title deed.

This was after Susan had pleaded not guilty to the charges of conspiracy to commit crime to wit abortion and abortion.

Susan’s lawyer, Mr Owusu Appiah, prayed the court for bail.

Prosecuting Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire, earlier, informed the court that the Police had amended the facts and had since filed same before the court.

He, therefore, prayed the court to take the plea of the accused.

Meanwhile, the first accused person, Mallam Mohammed, who is also the boyfriend of the victim, is still at large.

The court presided over by Mrs Patricia Amponsah adjourned the matter to February 22 for Case Management Conference.

The facts as read out in court by Chief Inspector Atimbire is that the complainant Hajiah Rabi is an aunty to the victim aged 17 years.

The victim resides with her grandmother at Kasoa while the complainant resides at Nima.

The prosecution said Susan also resided at Kasoa.

It said Mohammed started dating the victim since the year 2018 and that the victim who got pregnant four months ago, informed Mohammed about the pregnancy.

The prosecution said Mohammed asked the victim to abort the pregnancy.

It said Mohammed bought some medicines for the victim to abort the pregnancy but she refused to take them.

The prosecution said on January 7, this year, at about 5:00pm, Mohammed took the victim to a clinic at Abeka and met Susan, the lab technician operating the facility.

It said Susan injected the victim with some drugs and asked her to take another at dawn.

The prosecution said on January 8, this year, at dawn, the victim took the medication as directed by Susan.

It said the victim after taking medication began bleeding and the fetus dropped.

The prosecution said the complainant was informed by her mother (victim’s grandmother) about the victim’s plight and report was made to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit at Tesano.

It said a Police Patrol Team was dispatched to arrest Susan and Mohammed, but they were not found.

The prosecution said a Police medical form was issued to the complainant to seek treatment for the victim at a government hospital.

It said on January 10, this year, the complainant returned the medical form endorsed by a medical doctor.

Three days later, the prosecution said, Susan was arrested, and she admitted injecting the victim and administered the drugs.