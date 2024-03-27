TechStitched Programme Currently Underway In Ethiopia To Unify Africa’s Fashion Industry

Source: Kuhle Phumzile Zondo – South Africa

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia – The British Council Ethiopia, in partnership with Ethiopia’s foremost fashion event, Hub of Africa Fashion Week, is proud to present the TechStitched programme. This initiative has successfully brought together young creatives from Africa’s leading fashion capitals, including Ghana, Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania, and Ethiopia.

Participants in the TechStitched programme are currently gathered in Ethiopia for an immersive experience focused on exploration, craftsmanship, and collaboration. Embracing Ethiopia’s rich cultural heritage, these emerging designers are mastering traditional hand-woven techniques and utilizing the country’s diverse range of materials. Through comprehensive workshops in weaving, spinning, natural dye techniques, and embroidery, participants are innovatively reinterpreting age-old traditions through a modern lens.

The culmination of this transformative journey will be a spectacular fashion showcase, where designers will unveil their distinctive creations, seamlessly blending their unique design aesthetics with Ethiopia’s vibrant cultural fabric.

In addition to supporting emerging talent, the TechStitched programme serves as a platform for collaboration and dialogue among fashion week organizers from across the continent. Esteemed industry figures such as Nana Addo Tamakloe of Accra Fashion Week, Mustapha Hassalani of Swahili Fashion Week, Omoyemi Akerele of Lagos Fashion Week, Lucilla Booyzen of SA Fashion Week, and Mahlet of Hub of Africa Fashion Week (Ethiopia) are among the distinguished participants.

This collective of fashion week organizers is committed to fostering constructive dialogue to elevate the experience and development of designers across Africa. Together, they will work towards creating a comprehensive and harmonized fashion week calendar. While each fashion week has experienced significant growth within its respective region, this collaborative effort aims to further identify strategies to strengthen the fashion ecosystem, promoting a more interconnected and vibrant creative landscape for African fashion designers.