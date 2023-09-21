Tecno and CAF sign sponsorship agreement for Afcon 2023

Operating in over 70 countries, TECNO Mobile is now an official sponsor for the upcoming “TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, Cóte D’ Ivoire 23”

The impressive signing ceremony took place in Singapore on Thursday 21st September to signify a renewed bond in Afro-Asia relations through football.

The agreement was signed on behalf of the Confederation of African Football by Mr Véron Mosengo-Omba the CAF General Secretary.

Tecno General Manager Jack Zhu who is in charge of the company’s global development and strategic planning signed on behalf of the Asian technology giants.

Source: Yaw Ampofo Ankrah