TECNO Awards GHS 100,000 in Scholarships to University of Ghana Students

TECNO, a leading smartphone brand in Africa and a globally recognized brand with operations in over 70 countries across five continents, has reaffirmed its commitment to empowering Africa’s youth through its TECNO Future Star initiative, “Empower the Pioneer.” In a notable ceremony, TECNO awarded GHS 100,000 in scholarships to 34 students from the University of Ghana’s College of Humanities.

This significant event, held under the auspices of the Memorandum of Agreement between TECNO and the College of Humanities, underscores TECNO’s dedication to supporting brilliant students facing financial challenges, particularly those pursuing STEM subjects.

Mr. Ernest Sonkor, National Channel Manager of TECNO Mobile Ghana, expressed his enthusiasm for the program: “We are incredibly proud to be here today, presenting these scholarships to such deserving students. At TECNO, we believe in the transformative power of education and its ability to unlock the potential of Africa’s youth. Through the TECNO Future Star Initiative, we aim to inspire and support young college students, ensuring they have the resources needed to pursue their dreams and contribute to technological advancement.”

Professor Daniel Frimpong Ofori, Provost of the College of Humanities at the University of Ghana, commended TECNO for its invaluable support: “This scholarship program is a significant step towards nurturing the next generation of Ghanaian scholars and innovation pioneers. The College of Humanities is proud to partner with TECNO in this endeavor, and we are confident that these scholarships will have a lasting impact on the lives of the recipients.”

Mabel Ntiamoah, a scholarship recipient, expressed her gratitude. “This scholarship is incredibly meaningful to me,” she said. “It significantly reduces my financial stress and encourages me to excel academically. I am profoundly grateful to TECNO for their belief in us and their investment in our future.”

By empowering these future pioneers, TECNO and the University of Ghana, college of humanities are working together to create a brighter future for all.