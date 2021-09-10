TECNO CAMON series to be the first to release MediaTek’s latest Helio G96 chips in the African market

The International premium smartphone brand, TECNO, dedicated to bringing innovative camera technologies and stylish designs has confirmed that it will feature MediaTek’s Helio G96 chipset in its CAMON 18 series to be launched in October 2021.

The popular CAMON series will be the first to use the MediaTek Helio G96 chipset . This makes TECNO the first smartphone brand to do so for the African market.

The newly launched MediaTek Helio G96 chipset is ideal for powerful 4G smartphones for the mainstream market, and is equipped with enhanced technology features which boosts display and photography experiences. The CAMON series has been known for its photography feats, having broken a Guinness World Record and collaborating with international partners like National Geographic previously.

TECNO CAMON series was first launched in 2015 with a dedication to bring pioneering camera technologies to African consumers. It has grown to be one of the most popular camera phones. The Helio G96 chipset will allow the TECNO CAMON series to further enhance its position and provide cutting edge display and photography capabilities.

The MediaTek’s latest chip will combine with TECNO’s AI Vision Optimization Solution (TAIVOS) to create smoother, sharper and clearer photos and videos for the digitally native generation.

The MediaTek Helio G96 SoC ensures premium everyday user experiences with its support for 120Hz displays with up to FullHD+ resolution for notably smoother scrolling of webpages and animations in apps, Helio G96 120Hz display support has no limitation in DDIC supply, C-phy or D-phy interface, and support both LCD or AMOLED display.

Combined with support for up to 108MP cameras for the most detailed images, fast Cat-13 4G LTE WorldMode modem integration, dual 4G SIM and VoLTE and ViLTE services, as well as its Intelligent Resource Management Engine and Networking Engine, MediaTek’s Helio G96 brings an impressive breadth of features and capabilities to 4G smartphones.

With “Stop At Nothing” as its brand essence, TECNO is committed to unlocking the best contemporary technologies for progressive individuals across global emerging markets.