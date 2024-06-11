TECNO Clinches ‘Smartphone Brand of the Year’ at 2024 GITTA Awards

TECNO has emerged triumphant once again, securing the coveted title of ‘Smartphone Brand of the Year’ at the prestigious 14th Ghana Information Technology and Telecom Awards (GITTA).

Hosted by Instinct Wave, the GITTA Awards are a celebration of excellence in ICT, recognizing the most innovative and impactful contributions to Ghana’s technology landscape.

This latest accolade marks TECNO’s third win in the ‘Smartphone Brand of the Year’ category, a testament to the brand’s unwavering commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology and exceptional value to its customers. The TECNO PHANTOM V Fold, a standout device known for its innovation and performance, was also honored as the ‘Smartphone of the Year,’ further solidifying TECNO’s position as a trailblazer in the smartphone market.

TECNO’s success is not only attributed to its innovative products but also to its deep understanding of the Ghanaian market. The brand’s diverse range of devices, including the CAMON Series, SPARK Series, and POP Series, has resonated with consumers, offering premium features at affordable prices.

Mr. Ernest Sonkor, Channel Manager for TECNO Ghana, expressed gratitude to TECNO’s loyal customers for their continued support. He said, “This win is a testament to the trust and confidence Ghanaians have placed in TECNO. We are grateful to our customers for choosing TECNO as their preferred smartphone brand.”

TECNO remains committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation and technology, ensuring that its customers in Ghana have access to the latest advancements in the smartphone industry. The brand extends its thanks to Instinct Wave for the recognition and to all stakeholders who contribute to the ICT landscape in Ghana.

The GITTA Awards are a prestigious platform that recognizes excellence across various sectors, including government, operators, ISPs, infrastructure providers, Fintech, and banks. TECNO’s win reaffirms its status as a leader in the Ghanaian smartphone market and a pioneer in delivering cutting-edge technology to its customers.