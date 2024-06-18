TECNO Launches First Flagship Store in Ghana at Junction Mall

TECNO, a leading smartphone brand in Africa and a significant global player, has inaugurated its inaugural flagship store in Ghana at Junction Mall in Nungua, Accra.

This milestone signifies TECNO’s expansion efforts, aiming to offer an enhanced shopping experience combining premium ambiance, exceptional customer service, and access to their latest smartphones and accessories.

The flagship store sets a new benchmark in retail, providing customers with a modern and inviting shopping environment. Visitors can explore TECNO’s innovative smartphone lineup, featuring the latest CAMON 30 series, PHANTOM V series, and SPARK 20 series. In addition to smartphones, the store showcases TECNO’s expanding ecosystem of smart devices, including the Watch 2 Pro, Megabook T1 and S1 laptops, power banks, TECNO chargers, and True 1 Earbuds.

To celebrate the store’s grand opening, TECNO is offering exciting promotions throughout the week. Customers purchasing any smartphone will receive complimentary shopping vouchers and gifts with their purchase. Moreover, TECNO has partnered with Easybuy to offer zero-interest financing options, catering to customers seeking flexible payment plans.

The grand opening event was a resounding success, attended by prominent personalities and digital influencers such as Kwadwo Sheldon, Champion Rolie, Cookie_xx, Official starter, and Asantewaa. The occasion was lively with MC Jay Folie hosting, complemented by captivating performances from King Jerry and Kwasi Amewuga. TECNO enthusiasts also received special gifts as a token of appreciation for their unwavering brand loyalty.

“We are excited to unveil our first flagship store in Ghana,” said Mr. Daniel Opoku, Retail Manager of TECNO Ghana. “This store symbolizes our commitment to offering Ghanaian customers an elevated shopping experience. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our loyal customers and fans whose support and enthusiasm have been crucial to the success of this launch. As we continue to expand, our focus remains on delivering cutting-edge technology and exceptional customer service.”

TECNO welcomes everyone to visit the Junction Mall store and discover the expansive world of TECNO’s innovation firsthand.