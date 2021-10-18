Tecno Launches Ultra Clear and Steady Gimbal Camera Phone – Camon 18 Series

TECNO Mobile has achieved a milestone in the mid-range segment, launching the CAMON 18 Series, (CAMON 18 Premier, CAMON 18P, and CAMON 18) with a Stabilized Gimbal Camera and 60X Hybrid Zoom built to give photography lovers the freedom to be expressive while immersing them in the exciting world of entertainment.

The CAMON 18 Series comes with sleek designs and optimized features to bring a smoother performance, enhanced connectivity, privacy, and maximum power efficiency.

The new CAMON 18 premier brings together the best of the CAMON 18 Series with features such as a 90% screen aspect ratio, a large 6.7-inch dot-in AMOLED display, 550 nits of brightness, 1080*2400 FHD+ resolution, and a 120Hz screen refresh rate that makes transitions and navigation more fluid. The smartphone runs on MediaTek’s Helio G96 processor that is paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of ROM with an added support for SD card.

In terms of optics, the primary camera consists of a 64-megapixel lens with a quad flash that is positioned circularly at the left corner. It is also accompanied by a 12MP stabilized gimbal camera with widened frame, and an 8MP periscope telephoto lens, which is able to travel as far as the moon in photography. These are all housed within an elegant glowing and ceramic backing flat surface design. For selfies, there is a 32MP front-facing punch hole camera with an adjustable dual flash for those clear and vivid pictures.

Interestingly, TECNO Mobile tossed in various fun and photo-enhancing features including the Night Portrait Video, Film Master, Portrait Video Bokeh, Super Moon, AR Shot, Super Night, AI Portrait, Time Lapse, Slow Motion, AI Beautification among many others.

The handset draws power from a huge 4,750mAh battery, with 33W fast-charging support. It also has a 3.5mm headphone jack, powerful speakers to keep you immersed, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner that is quick and accurate. The volume and power buttons are on the right side of the phone; with the SIM/MicroSD slot on the left. These buttons are easier to reach and provide a satisfying click when tapped.

With “Stop At Nothing” as TECNO’s brand spirit; pushing TECNO Mobile to introduced enhanced AI features, not just for achieving professional videography but other breakthrough features such as an AI Voice Assistant, NFC, AR Card (A futuristic way to present information), Language Master for face to face translation, and Za-Hooc 2.0, a high-security privacy solution to strongly protect both hardware and software data. The CAMON 18 Premier has also been certified by TÜV Rheinland an independent testing, inspection, and certification service for a safe fast charge system and low blue light hardware solution.

The CAMON 18 Series is available in all TECNO Mobile accredited shops at a recommended retail prices of GH¢1150 for CAMON 18, GH¢1450 for CAMON 18P, and GH¢2060 for CAMON 18 Premier OR purchase online via www.tecnoghana.com. The CAMON 18 Premier is available in elegant colors of Ocean Moonlight and Summer Breeze.





Whether you are into photography, gaming, or looking for a device to be productive with, then there is no better option than the all new CAMON 18 series! Walk into any TECNO accredited shop nationwide to have your first-hand experience.

CAMON 18 PREMIER SPECIFICATIONS

NAME CAMON 18 Premier OS (Operating System) HiOS 8.0 based on Android™ 11 PROCESSOR MediaTek Helio G96 Processor NETWORK 2G/3G/4G DIMENSIONS Height:163.8mm

Width: 75.85mm

Thickness: 8.15mm DISPLAY 6.7” FHD+ Dot-in

120Hz Screen Refresh Rate RESOLUTION 1080 x 2400 CAMERA 64MP Triple Rear Camera with Quad Flash 32MP Front Camera with Dual Flash MEMORY 256GB ROM + 8GB RAM CONNECTIVITY Bluetooth, GPS, WIFI, FM, OTG, NFC BATTERY CAPACITY 4,750 mAh

33W Flash Charge USB Type C OTHER FEATURES Fingerprint Sensor, 3.5mm Jack, G-Sensor, Ambient Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor, Gyro Sensor