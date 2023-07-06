Tecno Mobile Honours Yaw Ampofo Ankrah As A Brand Legend

Tecno Mobile has honoured ace sport journalist, Yaw Ampofo Ankrah as a Brand Legend for his work in local and international Sports Journalism.

The other Tecno Legends Awards recipients include Stephen Appiah and Asamoah Gyan as former national football team captains, Azumah Nelson as multiple world boxing champion and Gifty Anti for her media and humanitarian works over the years.

The awards cited Yaw Ampofo Ankrah as a role model in sports journalism, promotion of Ghanaian teams, athletes and sports personalities across local and international platforms and his contribution to the development of Beach Soccer and grassroots sports in Ghana.

Yaw Ampofo Ankrah who has a lot of experience working with different institutions, and covering international sports events is currently Head of Sports at Max TV and Communications Director of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC).

He is also chairman of the Beach Soccer Committee of the Ghana Football Association.