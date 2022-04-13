TECNO Offers Mouth-watering Deals for Easter

TECNO is ushering in the easter season with discount deals on smartphone devices and lots of amazing gifts when you buy your favorite smartphone.

As a household brand hugely patronised by Ghanaians, TECNO is giving back to its customers with the TECNO Easter Sale. Enjoy discounted offers on the stylishly crafted TECNO SPARK 8C for as low as GHS 990, the power-packed battery of TECNO POP 5 Pro for a whooping GHS 819, the CAMON series, Pova Neo and many more.

The Easter sale will also reward customers who purchase the TECNO Phantom X, Camon 18 series, Spark 8P, POVA Neo, Spark 8c or Pop 5 Pro from 14th April 2022 to 24th April 2022 with awesome gifts during this Easter season.