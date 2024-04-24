TECNO Redefines Smartphone Imaging With AI-Powered CAMON 30 Series

Innovative technology brand TECNO has launched the new CAMON 30 Series. This model series brings a new level of imaging prowess with exciting industry-first imaging capabilities marking a significant milestone in TECNO’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology to Kenyan users, blending advanced imaging capabilities with iconic design elements.

The launch, set amidst the breathtaking backdrop of Amboseli National Park, unveiled the evolved CAMON 30 series, showcasing its extraordinary capabilities in perfect harmony with nature. Additionally, this event marks the commencement of our three-year brand cooperation with Magical Kenya.

The CAMON 30 Series boasts a stylish Classic Side-axis Camera Design, reminiscent of classic rangefinder cameras, designed to make every user feel like a professional photographer. Coupled with its commanding performance, vast memory options of up to 512GB+24GB, and a powerful 70W Ultra Charge 5000mAh battery, the CAMON 30 Series sets a new standard for excellence in smartphone technology.

The launch of the CAMON 30 series was attended by Agnes Kinga, Head of Terminal at Safaricom, Margaret Kamau, Head of CRM & Partnerships at Magical Kenya, Georgie Ndirangu, award-winning journalist, trained broadcaster, and global moderator, Richmond Omari, Marketing Director at JTL and Victor Ngumo, Head of Sales and Distribution at Airtel Kenya among other partners.

Peter Shi, Brand Manager of TECNO Kenya, expressed excitement about the CAMON 30 debut, stating, “We eagerly anticipate demonstrating to Kenyan consumers the transformative impact TECNO can make as we unveil our comprehensive product lineup and showcase how we’re pioneering cutting-edge technologies, wrapped in sleek modern design, right here in Kenya.”

As part of this historic launch, TECNO has announced that the CAMON 30 Series is the first to debut with the highly anticipated Android 14 operating system. Android 14 represents the latest evolution of Google’s renowned mobile platform, delivering enhanced performance, security, and user experience, elevating the CAMON 30 Series to unprecedented heights of mobile excellence.

The CAMON 30 Series introduces advanced imaging capabilities, including a 50MP Eye-tracking Autofocus Front Camera, powered by pioneering AI technology. The CAMON 30 Premier 5G and the CAMON 30 Pro 5G enhance this feature with a Sony IMX890 50MP OIS Main Camera. This Main Camera provides remarkable photographs of people and places in stunning detail and any light, boosted by optical anti-shake and industry-leading pixel fusion technology. The 50MP OIS also supports Steady Night Portrait with optical image stabilization for ultra-steady shots. These features empower users to capture flawless group shots and superbly detailed selfies, ensuring every moment is preserved with clarity and precision.

Furthermore, the CAMON 30 Series pioneers innovative AI functionalities, such as Social App Turbo and AIGC Portrait functions bringing a new perspective to imaging. The Social App Turbo revolutionizes video calling experiences, and AI Erase enables users to rescue perfect shots from unexpected interruptions while the AIGC Portrait function, removes the hassle of third-party apps and allows users to invent creative personalized portraits for on-trend, fashionable, and fun social media avatars. These groundbreaking features, combined with TECNO’s commitment to delivering the best technologies with modern stylish design, demonstrate the brand’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of innovation.

In terms of design, the CAMON 30 Series combines classic flair with contemporary aesthetic taste, featuring an elegant Classic Side-axis Camera Design and industry-first suede Tech-Art Leather, which adds a luxurious touch to the device. With a wide range of appealing colors, including Iceland Basaltic Dark, Sahara Sand Brown, and Emerald Lake Green, the CAMON 30 Series offers a personalized experience for every user.

The CAMON 30 Series also delivers an immersive audiovisual experience, featuring Dolby Atmos technology for enhanced audio quality and upgraded visuals for gaming, videos, and music. Additionally, the series incorporates Wet Hand Touch technology ensuring functionality and durability in various environmental conditions.

With its powerful performance and innovative features, the CAMON 30 Series redefines what’s possible in smartphone technology, setting a new standard for excellence in the industry. The CAMON 30 Pro 5G, the CAMON 30 5G, and the CAMON 30 are now available across Kenya, with the CAMON 30 Premier 5G scheduled for release later this year. TECNO is the most fashionable, popular, and best technology phone brand.

The evolved technology on the CAMON 30 series will also serve as an introduction to the wider technology-driven ecosystem of TECNO’s IoT products. TECNO has set the stage for a showcase where AI and fashion converge to redefine the endless possibilities in the world of smartphones.