TECNO rollouts innovative memory fusion to boost efficiency on Spark 8C

“One of our goals at TECNO is to continue to improve the experience of consumers using our smartphones, and the RAM is one important feature that enables this, since it is mostly responsible for seamless transition between apps. The technology behind the Memory Fusion has before now, only been available to high and mid-range smartphones, but now TECNO Spark 8C users can experience this feature and enjoy to the fullest the smooth and immersive experience their device can offer.” said Vincent Uzoegbu, PR Communications and Media Manager, TECNO Nigeria.

Simply put, the Memory Fusion feature allows you expand the RAM (Random Access Memory) of your device, which is responsible for your smartphone’s ability to multitask, i.e., smoothly run multiple apps simultaneously, and quickly retrieve frequently accessed files and apps. With memory fusion, the RAM on your Spark 8C can be expanded by as much as 100% and what’s more interesting is that you could do this right within the comfort of your home!

Compared to a phone without Memory Fusion, a Spark 8C smartphone updated with the technology allows for an increased number of active applications running in the background, a more time-efficient warm reboot process, and a shorter load time for frequently and recently used applications. Specifically, on the 3GB + 64GB variant of the Spark 8C, which allow for up to 3GB increase of RAM, devices saw a 45% increase in start-up speed of actively running applications and improvement in the time it takes to load frequently used applications. One can conveniently locate and toggle the Memory Fusion setting on TECNO’s user-friendly interface before selecting a preferred expansion capacity. Expansion of RAM storage capacity varies across different models. TECNO’s Memory Fusion Technology allows expansion of up to 3GB on the Spark 8C. To enable memory fusion on the Spark 8C, there are two OTA (Over the Air) update versions – v.032 & v.034, one would need to download and install. The device would typically notify the user on available updates; however, they can also be manually checked for in “system update” located in the smartphone’s settings. The memory fusion function comes with the v.034 update, hence you would need to first download and install v.032, after which update v.034 will be available for download/install.

TECNO Spark 8C for the youth

The Spark 8C is the smartphone for the passionate, vibrant and trendy youth who is on a budget. It has a futuristic and fashionable design, beautiful color choices and feels great to hold, complementing its user to stand out stylishly within any circle.