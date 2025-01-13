TECNO Triumphs at CES 2025, Secures Prestigious Innovation Awards

At CES 2025, TECNO, the global technology giant renowned for its innovation, marked a significant milestone with a triple success at the renowned awards ceremony.

The company’s accomplishments were underscored by its inclusion as one of the 2024-2025 Global Top 10 Smartphone Brands, a remarkable achievement that celebrates its third consecutive recognition. Alongside this, TECNO earned prestigious Product Innovation Awards for its groundbreaking devices—the PHANTOM V Fold2 5G and the Pocket Go AR Handheld Gaming Device—cementing its status as a leader in the consumer electronics industry.

CES, one of the most influential tech events in the world, is renowned for honoring brands and products that demonstrate outstanding achievements in innovation. Referred to as the “Oscars of the Global Consumer Electronics Industry,” the event serves as a key platform for brands that push technological boundaries and redefine the consumer experience. TECNO’s impressive showing at CES 2025 underscores the company’s consistent drive to lead the way in product design, functionality, and technological advancements.

A Visionary Commitment to Innovation

Speaking after the accolades, TECNO’s General Manager, Guo Lei, articulated the significance of the awards, stating that they reflect the brand’s ongoing commitment to innovation and the development of a robust intelligent product ecosystem. “Each of the awarded products represents a different facet of our innovative spirit,” Lei noted. “From AI-driven advancements to creating transformative user experiences, these innovations help accelerate the adoption of emerging technologies in key markets, ensuring that consumers in developing regions can fully tap into the benefits of the digital revolution.”

TECNO’s journey toward a more AI-powered future has been particularly evident in its latest product launches. The brand’s PHANTOM foldable series, which incorporates cutting-edge AI technology, offers users practical features that enhance everyday functionality. TECNO also introduced its Universal Tone technology, which addresses the issue of skin tone bias in smartphone photography, a challenge that has long been overlooked in the tech industry. By collaborating with prestigious universities across the globe—including Leeds University, Nanyang Technological University in Singapore, and Dar Al-Hekma University in Saudi Arabia—TECNO continues to drive inclusivity and innovation on a global scale.

Zhu Dongfang, President of the Asian Digital Group, speaking on behalf of the CES jury, praised TECNO’s ability to bridge global innovation with local impact. “TECNO’s dedication to making advanced technology accessible for emerging markets is a key factor in its success,” Dongfang said. “By redefining the user experience, TECNO has firmly established itself as a trailblazer in both smart devices and AI-driven innovations.”

PHANTOM V Fold2 5G: A Cutting-Edge Foldable Redefining AI-Powered Smartphones

TECNO’s PHANTOM V Fold2 5G, which won the AI-Powered Foldable Phone Innovation Award, illustrates the brand’s vision of transforming the foldable smartphone market. The device’s sleek, ultra-thin design—measuring just 5.5mm when unfolded—packs impressive durability with its aviation-grade waterdrop hinge. The 7.85-inch 2K AMOLED main screen and 6.42-inch curved AMOLED outer screen deliver stunning visuals, further enhanced by Dolby Atmos surround sound. These features collectively set the device apart as a premium offering in the foldable category.

Equally impressive is the integration of TECNO’s Ella AI assistant, which powers real-time translation, intelligent writing, and productivity tools like the PHANTOM V Pen. These features make the PHANTOM V Fold2 a perfect companion for users who seek both creativity and efficiency. The focus on AI-driven innovation provides a glimpse into the future of smartphones, where devices not only serve as tools for communication and entertainment but also as intelligent assistants that enhance users’ lives in meaningful ways.

Pocket Go: A New Era of AR Gaming

The TECNO Pocket Go, winner of the Ultra-Portable AR PC Gaming Innovation Design Award, is a standout example of how the company continues to push the boundaries of portable entertainment. Weighing just 557 grams, the Pocket Go offers an immersive gaming experience akin to a 215-inch TV projection, thanks to its VisionTrack technology that utilizes head tracking and AI algorithms. This combination creates a truly interactive gaming experience that sets the Pocket Go apart from its competitors.

Powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, the Pocket Go handles even the most demanding AAA games with ease. Its replaceable battery design and PC-level cooling mechanisms ensure a seamless gaming experience, while its versatility extends beyond gaming to productivity and multimedia tasks. This dual-purpose functionality reflects TECNO’s commitment to creating devices that go beyond entertainment to serve as tools for work and play. The Pocket Go’s AR capabilities exemplify TECNO’s innovative approach to gaming, merging advanced technology with user-centered design for a next-level experience.

Redefining Global Standards for Consumer Electronics

TECNO’s success at CES 2025 reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to redefine what’s possible in the world of consumer electronics. By focusing on emerging markets, TECNO has built a reputation for making advanced technology accessible to a wider audience, particularly those in regions where digital adoption is still growing. Its “Stop at Nothing” philosophy drives the company’s mission to close the digital divide and create transformative products that enhance the lives of people worldwide.

With the PHANTOM V Fold2 5G and Pocket Go standing at the forefront of technological innovation, TECNO has firmly established itself as a global leader in both the smartphone and gaming industries. The company’s continued success at CES highlights its commitment to shaping the future of technology, ensuring that cutting-edge innovations remain within reach of consumers around the globe. As TECNO looks to the future, it remains resolute in its mission to create impactful, life-changing products that inspire creativity, boost productivity, and make technology more inclusive for all.