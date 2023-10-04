TECNO Unveils Epic Next Generation Laptop in Asia

Ghanaian Media Influencer and Sports Journalist Yaw Ampofo Ankrah was there to witness the historic event in Singapore.

At the heart of Asia’s most dynamic economic and business centre, a grand unveiiling like no other.

In the constantly evolving world of communications gadgets, the laptop has had to consistently keep pace with the more sophisticated smartphone.

At times, it appeared to be an inevitable losing battle. But now, the game is set to be redefined with the classy TECNO MEGABOOK S1 which has emerged as a true game changer and powerhouse.

With its eye catching sleek design, unbelievably light weight and other impressive array of features, the TECNO MEGABOOK S1, is already set to redefine the way we look at portable computing.

When folded on a table next to light, the TECNO Megabook S1 is a beauty of technological engineering to marvel.

What strikes you immediately when you unbox the MEGABOOK S1 is the simple appealing design, crafted from magnesium alloy and treated with iceless nano-coating technology.

You instantly want to touch and feel the elegance it exudes with a look of durability.

The TECNO Megabook S1 would fit into a science fiction movie with ease and comes with a cool weight of just 1.35kg. It also measures a mere 13.5mm in thickness which under states the power this piece of technological beauty packs into it’s slim frame.

And there are even more surprises as the MEGABOOK S1 comes with a comprehensive set of ports, including the latest USB 4.0 port boasting an increased data transmission speed of up to 40Gbps.

The cute, yet robust device also features a full-function type-C port, HDMI 2.0, USB 3.0, and a 3.5mm headphone jack, ensuring that you can connect to virtually any device with ease.

For those more concerned with data protection and security, relax….because one unique feature that stands out with the MEGABOOK S1 is the fingerprint power-on button, which offers both security and convenience.

The MEGABOOK S1’s screen is nothing short of breathtaking. With a 3.2K high-resolution display and a 120Hz high refresh rate, it ensures a silky-smooth user experience.

The 16:10 borderless screen design and 90% screen-to-body ratio allow you to enjoy more of your content without distractions

Additionally, the 2-in-1 fingerprint button is seamlessly integrated with a starry backlit keyboard, adding a touch of style to your typing experience.

This laptop also boasts 100% sRGB color accuracy, making it a dream come true for creative professionals. TUV eye protection and a DC smart sensor with 450 nits brightness ensure that your eyes stay comfortable even during extended usage.

The MEGABOOK S1 is powered by the 13th Gen Intel Core processor, specifically the Core i7-1360P. This processor offers a remarkable performance boost, with a release of up to 35W. What sets it apart is its unique combination of performance and efficient cores, with both P-core and E-core options.

Accompanying the impressive CPU is a generous 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage. The dual-fan and VC ICE STORM cooling system ensures the laptop stays cool even under heavy workloads.

The MEGABOOK S1 takes your multimedia experience to the next level. It features an AI 2MP camera with smart FaceTime for crystal-clear video calls. The TECNO VOC audio system, equipped with four full-frequency speakers and two tweeters, creates an immersive surround sound experience. DTS x ULTRA and AI MIC ENC further enhance the audio quality, ensuring that every detail is heard loud and clear.

The biggest turn on for me ? Here it comes; perfectly summed up by Tech expert Kayla Elliot;

“One of the most exciting features of the MEGABOOK S1 is the new generation OneLeap functionality. Equipped with NFC support, it offers five key functions: One Leap, multi-screen collaboration, data sharing, file management, and reverse network sharing”.

Kayla goes further to point out more reasons why the new laptop is set to smash sales figures by Christmas 2023 and way beyond.

“One Leap enables seamless multitasking by connecting your TECNO smartphone to your PC with just a tap, significantly boosting productivity. Multi-screen collaboration enables you to control up to three smartphone screens from your PC. Data sharing and file management simplify transferring and managing files between your devices and reverse network sharing lets you use your smartphone’s network connection on your PC.”

We’ve see it in movies and hi tech promotional ads, but it’s now reality for everybody to experience.

“A groundbreaking addition is SwiftTransfer, which allows you to transfer files through hand gestures in the air, making sharing photos, documents, and videos a breeze.”

Experience the MEGABOOK S1

The MEGABOOK S1 is a true marvel of technology. Its impeccable appearance, stunning MEGA screen, powerful performance, immersive experience, and innovative OneLeap functionality make it a standout choice for those seeking the ultimate laptop experience.

Credit : Yaw Ampofo Ankrah / XDA Developers / Tecno Mobile / Imax Media / Kayla Elliot