Tecnotree Launches Total Digital Transformation Suite for Enterprises and Customers of MTN Ghana

ESPOO, Finland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tecnotree, a Finnish-based global provider of digital transformation solutions for Communication Service Providers (CSPs) and Digital Service Providers (DSPs), announced the launch of its digital transformation stack, for enterprise and consumer businesses with MTN Ghana, one of the leading telecommunications service providers in Ghana with over 25.3 million subscribers. This transformation for B2B and B2C empowers the operator with rapid response capabilities, allowing it to meet its enterprise market demand and deliver augmented customer experiences at a reduced cost.

Tecnotree’s Digital Transformation Suite 5 product stack is completely TM Forum compliant and deploys a micro-services-based architecture with built-in features for price approvals and overriding, on-boarding and monitoring of cash flow orders via the Customer 360 view, enabling self-care features for consumers and enterprises to manage their accounts, monitor onboarding, raise tickets and service requests. In addition, the Catalogue Driven Order Capture and Fulfilment processes provide the needed agility and flexibility for the business to negotiate commercials and services with faster time to market for MTN Ghana’s customers. Tecnotree Digital Transformation Suite 5 also triggers milestone-based billing for timely recognition of revenues with multi-experience bundled offerings for enterprises allowing them to make more informed decisions with the support of Tecnotree’s Digital Business Operations Dashboard.

Bernard Acquah, Chief Information Officer at MTN Ghana, said: ‘We are delighted to partner with Tecnotree on our digital transformation journey. MTN Ghana strives to provide seamless and positive customer experiences enabled by faster service delivery in alignment with the upsurge of digital demand and adoption across Ghana’s Telecom Market through the implementation of Tecnotree Digital Suite 5. It will provide us with the required tools to be successful on our journey towards the new digital services age.’

‘We are excited to announce the go live for MTN Ghana and proud to play a critical role towards their move towards digitization and advanced services. Tecnotree with the help of its best-in-class products and technology has successfully transformed their legacy Business Support Services, enabling improved customer service and revenue growth. Our innovative solutions will help MTN Ghana to address the rapidly changing consumer requirements with quick development of new service offerings to meet the demands of 5G and IoT’ commented Padma Ravichander, CEO, Tecnotree Corporation.

