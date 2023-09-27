Teddy James III set to drop new single “Green” featuring JMolley on September 29th

Teddy James III, formerly known as James Teddy Chemaly-Parker, is a 17- year-old musician born and bred in Beirut Lebanon, from the age of 6 he attended a music academy in London gaining a level 3 in piano. Teddy has since settled in Johannesburg South Africa, which gives a noticeable multinational influence in his style of music.

An exciting partnership with Evolve. Co and Teddy James III have brought us the release of “GREEN” featuring J Molley and Moëtt. Evolve. co’s commitment to innovation perfectly complements the vision the team had for this project. Together they aim to create an unforgettable experience for their fans, setting new standards in their music careers.

The title “GREEN” symbolizes rebirth, growth, and determination, it serves as a powerful symbol of the unyielding human desire for constant progress and fulfillment in all of our lives. Teddy views this song as a medium to pay homage to J Molley’s influence on his music and try to encourage everyone around him to strive for success together.

Pre-save here https://go.slikouronlife.co.za/GREEN