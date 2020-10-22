The Technical Education Development for Modernised Agricultural in Ghana (TEDMAG) under the Ministry of Food and Agricultural (MoFA), has presented 30-Seater Toyota Buses and Personal Protective Equipment to five agricultural colleges.

The Colleges are; Kwadaso, Ejura, Damongo, Pong-Tamale and Ohawu Agric Colleges in the Ashanti, Savanna, Northern and Volta Regions respectively.

The PPE are; Thermometer guns, Hand sanitizer, Veronica Bucket with stands, disinfectants, Nosemasks branded in the beneficiary college’s names, and liquid soap.

Mr Derick Owusu-Ansah, Project Manager of TEDMAG, said the buses would enhance the practical teaching and learning at the colleges.

He said the buses were to augment the support that TEDMAG had given to the five agricultural colleges, whiles the PPE were to support them in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr Eric Obeng Bempong, Principal, Animal Health Production College, Pong Tamale, said his college trained veterinary nurses for MoFA and other private sector institutions.

He said the buses had come at the right time, adding that his college was using 29 year old vehicles.

Dr Bempong said the buses were very weak and broke down frequently when they are on educational assignments, adding “now that we have this new bus, we are so excited and thank all the partners who have helped in bringing these buses to the colleges.”

He said the buses would enhance their activities and would help them bark on educational tours.

TEDMAG, which draws funding from the Canadian government, is supporting the agric colleges in the area of curriculum modernization, the Development of Extension Delivery Systems and Capacities and Retooling and Infrastructure Upgrade.