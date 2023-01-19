Tedman Company Limited indebted to Agric Ministry to the tune of GH¢127,177.

The Ministry of Food and Agriculture has revealed that a rice processing firm in the Central Region, Tedman Company Limited is indebted to the Ministry to the tune of GH¢127,177.

The company was offered a rice mill to boost its local rice production activities in 2012 but has since not made payment to the Crop Services Department of the Ministry.

No tangible efforts have been made by the company after a decade of its indebtedness to the state.

During its hearings, the Public Accounts Committee announced plans to invite the firm over the matter.

Audited documents revealed that the recommendations of the auditors were that the company be made to pay the amount at the Bank of Ghana’s prevailing interest rate, but no commitments have been made since 2012.

The Agric Ministry’s representative indicated that efforts made to retrieve the amount have not been fruitful and has resolved to refer the matter to the Attorney General for advice.

“We have still not been able to recover the remaining amount and there have been a series of letters to the company and our next line of action is to refer the matter to the Attorney General for advice on the matter.

“The company has only paid GH¢4,000, and we are saying that after all these series of communication, they have still not paid and being a transaction that is of commercial nature, it is the Attorney General that will be in the best place to advise us.”