Tee Kae Delivers Unforgettable Performance at Asakaa Boyz Europe Tour Paris Edition

In an electrifying night of music and entertainment in Paris, Ghanaian/France-based musician Tee Kae performed her hit singles leaving Parisian audiences awestruck.

The event took place on Friday, September 8th, 2023, at a prestigious venue in the heart of Paris, marking a memorable chapter in the tour’s journey.

The Asakaa Boys, a dynamic nine-member Kumasi-based music collective consisting of O’Kenneth, Jay Bahd, Kawabanga, Cedi City Boy, Reggie, Kwaku DMC, Sean Lifer, Rabby Jones, and Braa Benk, kicked off their highly anticipated European Tour on August 12th. Their unique fusion of Ghanaian drill music and infectious energy has garnered a dedicated fan base worldwide, and their European tour was met with great enthusiasm.

Tee Kae, an emerging artist with roots in Ghana but now based in France, was invited to share the stage with the Asakaa Boyz. The crowd had been buzzing with anticipation for her performance, and she didn’t disappoint. Tee Kae delivered a breathtaking set that featured two of her standout tracks, “The Night” and “Trouble,” captivating the audience with her soulful vocals and magnetic stage presence.

Throughout their European Tour, the Asakaa Boyz had been setting stages ablaze with their high-octane performances and catchy tunes. From London to Berlin, their concerts were marked by sold-out venues and passionate fans who couldn’t get enough of their infectious beats. Paris was no exception, as the city’s music lovers eagerly embraced the Asakaa movement.