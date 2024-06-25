Tee Kae Joins Stellar Lineup at Ghanafest Concert Paris Edition

Rising Ghanaian-French musician Tee Kae is set to captivate audiences at the Ghanafest Concert, a highly anticipated event taking place on Saturday, August 3, 2024, as part of the Ghanafest Paris Olympics and Paralympics. With her unique sound and undeniable talent, Tee Kae promises to leave a lasting impression on attendees.

Discovering her passion for music at a young age through singing and leading her church music group, Tee Kae’s journey as an artist has been influenced by iconic musicians such as Alicia Keys and H.E.R. With a desire to create her own distinct sound, Tee Kae seamlessly blends elements of Afro-R&B/Soul, Indie vocals, and a touch of Trap with Alté rhythms.

Having initially gained attention for her exceptional vocal abilities showcased in acoustic covers of popular songs, Tee Kae embarked on a transformative year of introspection and growth.

Now, Tee Kae is ready to take the stage at the Ghanafest Concert in Paris, joining an impressive lineup of Ghanaian artists and cultural groups. She Will Share stage with Bessa Simon, Ras Kuuku, Kofi Kinaata, Sista Afia. Her performance promises to be a standout moment, as she showcases her unique sound and enthralling stage presence. From her sultry vocals to her captivating performances, Tee Kae is bound to leave the audience wanting more.

The Ghanafest Concert is organized by Showbiz Global Concepts in collaboration with the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), ensuring a high-quality event that celebrates Ghanaian culture and talent. Tee Kae’s participation in this prestigious concert solidifies her status as one of the most promising artists to emerge from the Ghanaian music scene.

As Tee Kae prepares to grace the stage at the Ghanafest Concert, fans, and music enthusiasts can look forward to experiencing her artistry and witnessing the evolution of her sound. With her unique blend of genres and heartfelt lyrics, Tee Kae is poised to make a lasting impact on the global music landscape.