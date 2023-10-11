Tee Kae Set to Release Heartfelt Single “Bleeding” on October 13, 2023

Tee Kae is ready to unveil her latest single, “Bleeding,” on Friday, October 13, 2023. This deeply emotive song produced by JordanBeatz is set to captivate listeners with its powerful message and soulful sound.

“Bleeding” delves into the hidden aspects of life—the facades people often wear, which might convey a glamorous existence to the outside world. However, beneath the surface, one might discover someone who is silently grappling with their inner turmoil. Tee Kae’s upcoming single offers a heartfelt perspective on this universal human experience.

The song follows the success of her recent single, “The Night,” which has already garnered over 20,000 streams on various digital platforms, showcasing Tee Kae’s growing influence and popularity in the music scene.

Tee Kae recently had the honor of performing at the ASAKAA Boyz World Tour (Paris Edition), further establishing her presence on the international stage.

With her distinct blend of Ghanaian and French influences, Tee Kae’s music has been celebrated for its unique sound and heartfelt lyrics. “Bleeding” promises to be another compelling addition to her growing discography, touching the hearts of music enthusiasts around the world.

As the release date approaches, Tee Kae’s fans and music lovers alike can look forward to the meaningful storytelling and artistic depth that she consistently brings to her work.

Stay tuned for the release of “Bleeding” on Friday, October 13, 2023, and experience Tee Kae’s emotive music. Pre-save bleeding on all platforms here https://ditto.fm/bleeding-tee-kae