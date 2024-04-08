Tee Kae Shines with Latest Release “My Last” – a Hauntingly Beautiful Ballad

Ghanaian/French singer and songwriter Tee Kae has just dropped her latest single titled “My Last.” This poignant song is Tee Kae’s fourth release since the beginning of her career in 2023.

“My Last” tells a story of a toxic relationship that drains the energy, mind, and soul of the victim. It explores the pain of being manipulated and the internal struggle of questioning one’s own culpability while contemplating the effects of leaving on both individuals involved. Tee Kae emphasizes the importance of prioritizing one’s mental health above all else, even if it means drawing a line and walking away from a once-beloved person who has become the source of hatred and resentment.

Madeleine Badu, also known as Tee Kae, discovered her passion for music at a young age through singing in and leading her church music group. Influenced by iconic artists such as Alicia Keys and H.E.R, Tee Kae embarked on a journey to create her unique sound, combining Afro-R&B/Soul, Indie vocals, and a hint of Trap with Alté rhythms. Her music effortlessly blends her native languages with French, resulting in an exceptional fusion that sets her apart as a versatile artiste within the Alté genre.

Tee Kae fearlessly experiments with genres, drawing inspiration from diverse musical backgrounds. Her artistic versatility shines through as she continuously pushes the boundaries of her music, captivating listeners with every release. Starting with promising acoustic covers of popular songs, Tee Kae showcased her exceptional vocal abilities and musical finesse. After a transformative year of introspection and growth, she emerged with a renewed artistic direction.

As an Alté artiste, Tee Kae is at the forefront of redefining contemporary African music. She seamlessly blends cultural influences with global sounds, creating a fresh and captivating musical experience. Tee Kae’s passion for storytelling through music, combined with her unrivaled vocal prowess, positions her as an artist to watch in the industry.

Listen to my last on all platforms here https://linktr.ee/_tee_kae . Follow Tee Kae on Instagram | X @_tee_kae