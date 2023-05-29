Tee Kae Unleashes Wild Energy in New Alté Afrofusion Single ‘The Night

Rising star Tee Kae is making waves in the music industry with her captivating blend of Alté Afrofusion. The Ghanaian/French singer and songwriter has released her latest single, “The Night,” an irresistible anthem that explores the ups and downs of relationships while embracing the freedom of the night. Infused with groovy rhythms, chill vibes, and a touch of Trap, Tee Kae’s distinctive sound is sure to captivate listeners worldwide.

“The Night” is an Alté Afrofusion tune. It tells a story on having unsuccessful relationships and letting loose. It accentuates on turning up – going wild at night; drinks, spliff and have fun. It’s chill, “viby” and groovy.

The song tells a relatable story of overcoming heartbreak and finding solace in the freedom of the night. With lyrics like “being through a lot… Got my heart broken… Few times in the past… oh no slacking,” Tee Kae invites listeners into a world of letting loose, turning up, and embracing the wild side. Produced by the talented Jordanbeatz, the song’s infectious beats and catchy hooks will have audiences dancing along from the very first note.

“The Night” is a testament to Tee Kae’s unique musical style, which combines Afro-R&B/Soul, Indie vocals, and Alté rhythms with a sprinkle of Trap. Drawing inspiration from Alicia Keys and H.E.R, Tee Kae has masterfully crafted her own sound, blending her native languages and French seamlessly. Her versatility shines through as she fearlessly incorporates elements from various genres, creating a refreshing and captivating musical experience.

As Tee Kae solidifies her position as an emerging force in the Alté Afrofusion genre, she is poised to make a significant impact on the music industry. With her distinctive sound, powerful storytelling, and undeniable talent, Tee Kae is an artist to watch.

“The Night” by Tee Kae is now available on all major streaming platforms here https://ditto.fm/the-night-tee-kae