Teen Girl, Boyfriend Arrested in GH₵41,000 Gold Shop Heist

A 15-year-old girl and her boyfriend are in police custody after allegedly stealing GH₵41,000 and an undisclosed quantity of gold from a jewelry shop in Twifo Praso, authorities confirmed Tuesday.

The arrest, aided by CCTV footage and a community tip-off, has exposed a brazen theft involving minors and sparked scrutiny over security gaps in local businesses.

According to police reports, the incident unfolded on January 28, 2025, when the teenager entered the gold shop accompanied by an 8-year-old girl. Posing as a customer inquiring about mercury—a chemical often used in small-scale gold processing—she allegedly waited for the shop attendant, Enoch Boateng, to step out briefly. Boateng returned to find the cash and gold missing, with surveillance video later capturing the suspect rifling through the shop’s storage area.

Investigators traced the suspects to Egyaa, a community in the Mfantseman Municipality, where they were apprehended. Police sources revealed the teenager had distributed portions of the stolen cash to accomplices, including her boyfriend, who reportedly received GH₵15,000. Authorities are working to identify and locate additional individuals linked to the theft.

“This was a calculated act,” said a police spokesperson familiar with the case. “The involvement of minors raises serious concerns. We’re piecing together how this network operated and who else benefited.” The 8-year-old girl accompanying the suspect has not been publicly named or charged, though her role remains under review.

The case has rattled Twifo Praso, a district known for its artisanal gold trade, where small shops often lack robust security measures. Local business owners have called for stricter safeguards, including mandatory surveillance systems and protocols for handling high-value transactions. “We’re easy targets,” said one shopkeeper, who requested anonymity. “Criminals see opportunities everywhere.”

While the suspects await formal charges, questions linger about the broader implications of youth involvement in organized theft. Child welfare advocates stress the need for intervention, noting that poverty and exploitation often drive minors into criminal networks. “These children aren’t masterminds—they’re frequently manipulated by older accomplices,” said Abena Mensah, a social worker in Cape Coast.

As the investigation continues, the case serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities facing Ghana’s informal economy. For now, the seized CCTV footage stands as both evidence and a cautionary tale: in communities where trust outweighs vigilance, even the youngest can become pawns in costly crimes.