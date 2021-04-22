Two teenage boys, identified as Kwesi Ammishaddai aka “Ammish” and Daniel Mante, both 13 years, have been found dead in an irrigation canal at Ashaiman Lebanon Zone Two, a community in the Ashaiman Municipality.

The teenagers, who left their homes in search of rabbit feed were found dead in the canal after some passersby noticed something unusual and raised an alarm prompting other neighbours to throng the area in an attempt to save them.

A rescue team entered the canal to bring out the boys, but they were found dead leading to the anxious bystanders including families of the deceased to wail uncontrollably, while others were filming the incident on their smartphones.

Mr Baba Abugri, father of Ammish, told the Ghana News Agency at Ashiaman amidst tears and a trembling voice that, he left the house for work and handed some money to Ammish and his two siblings, but he later received a distress call in the afternoon which made him rush back home to find his boy and his friend lifeless.

He described his son as a good, hardworking and respectful young boy who, at his age, took to the rearing of rabbits domestically.

Mr Jacob Teye Mante, uncle of Daniel, narrating the incident said, he was informed that the boys left the house in search of rabbit feed, but in their attempt to pull out some feed close to the canal, Ammish tripped into it, and Daniel who tried to rescue him, also ended up in the canal leading to their death.

He said he subsequently reported to the Ashaiman North Police Charge Office at about 1130 hours on Wednesday and accompanied the police to the scene.

Ms Florence Mante, who is Daniel’s sister, said, following their delay to bring the rabbit feed, she went to the grocery shop but intuitively decided to search for them, but was told they had fallen into the canal.

According to her, even though Daniel did not own rabbits, he mostly joined his friend Ammish on the feed search as school was on recess, explaining that they had been advised not to go as far as the canal but they did not heed the advice.

Meanwhile, Chief Inspector Stella Dede Dzakpasu, Acting Public Relations Officer of the Tema Regional Police Command, who confirmed the incident to the Ghana News Agency at Tema, said, the police visited the scene and found the lifeless bodies brought out.

She said: “We did not find any marks of violence on the bodies during preliminary examination and have been deposited at the Police Hospital Mortuary for preservation and autopsy to ascertain their of death”.

She said preliminary investigations had commenced into the circumstances leading to their death and cautioned parents to ensure that their children stayed out of that area to prevent further mishaps.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleState files fresh charges against Ernest Thompson, four others
Next articleEli Hini Appointed As Chief Executive Officer of MTN Mobile Money
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here