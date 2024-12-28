Tefle Holds Clean-Up Campaign Ahead Of 2025 Development Festival

The chiefs and people of Tefle in the South Tongu District of the Volta Region have organized a massive clean-up exercise within the Tefle Township as part of activities in preparation for the celebration of their Development Festival scheduled for December 2025.

The four-hour clean-up campaign was organized by the Tefle Unity Group (TUG) in collaboration with the chiefs and queen mothers of the area, the youth groups both at home and abroad, religious leaders and their congregants as well as other opinion and community elders including the Assembly Member (AM) of the area and Unit Committee Members.

The exercise, which was under the theme, ‘Re-organizing Tefle for Development’, brought out more than two hundred (200) residents from their homes to sweep, weed, de-silt gutters, and also burn debris throughout the Tefle community. The young and old including men and women, the elderly, and religious leaders poured out in their numbers onto the streets of Tefle to affirm the biblical statement and teaching. ‘Cleanliness is next to Godliness’.

Since the Executives of the TUG came into office on Sunday, 15th September 2024, one of the social contracts they had signed with the citizens of Tefle was to reignite the spirit of unity and togetherness among the people through the celebration of their traditional festival among other activities, the last of which was marked in 1995.

The clean-up exercise was also decided on to ensure that the outbreak of diseases including cholera which has become common in recent times, becomes a thing of the past ahead of the festival celebration which would have a line-up of activities within the year 2025.

As part of the enthusiasm and support shown by the residents towards the event, the Mawuko Sachet Water Factory based at the Tefle Motorway, provided more than sixty (60) bags of sachet water to the clean-up campaigners as part of their support. Other citizens both from home and abroad also supported in various ways not only to ensure the success of the clean-up exercise but also other major activities lined up for the 2024 festive season and beyond.

The Head Pastor of the Tefle Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG), Rev. Nelson Alorgbey Attie, Elder Daniel Wuado of the Tefle Church of Pentecost (COP), Head of the Rehoboth Calvary Church, Tefle, Bishop Alfred Ayah as well as the Lead Pastor of the Assemblies of God (A/G) Church, Tefle, Pastor Patrick Kwame Modzaka, the Managing Director (MD) of the Tefle Motorway Sachet Water Factory, Mr. Evans Dugbenu as well as the Assembly Member (AM) for the Tefle Electoral Area, Hon. Benjamin Amekudzi, spoke to our news team with one common message – unity and peace for the development of Tefle.

The Tefle Unity Group Executives took turns later to address the citizens after the clean-up exercise. The Chairman, Hon. Wisdom Joseph Ahadzi, and the General Secretary, Ms. Julia Maya Gbeley lauded the citizens of Tefle and the entire community for coming out in their numbers to take part in the clean-up exercise.

According to them, it was a testament to the confidence and trust they had in and for the leadership of the TUG, assuring that they as their leaders would at all times be committed to deliver on their pledge to the people of Tefle.

They called on the citizens of Tefle both at home and abroad and indeed all citizens and residents of Tefle to support the Executive to deliver on their mandate. ‘Tefle is rising again and let us come together to reignite the spirit of Tefle and the unity of its citizens for a better Tefle’, the Chairman and General Secretary reiterated.

Other Executives of the TUG are Mr. Joshua Kwame Akoto, Assistant Secretary, Ms. Nora Akorkor Landzo, Financial Secretary, Mr. Justice Gbadago, Organizing Secretary as well as Tator Albert Tottimeh, Treasurer.

Other activities planned for the 2024 festive season include sports and games such as football and sack racing, a ‘Borborbor’ session as well as a grand launch of the festival.