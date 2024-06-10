TEHAYON NGOs, Ga West Assembly Mark World Environment Day

A grand durbar of stakeholders of the agricultural and environment space, chiefs, school children as well as residents of Amasaman in the Ga West Municipality of the Greater Accra Region (GAR), has taken place at Amasaman to jointly commemorate this year’s World Environment Day (WED) as well as the Green Ghana Day (GGD) which fell respectively on Wednesday, 5th and Friday, 7th June 2024.

The durbar event was organized by the TEHAYON Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) Network in Ghana (TNNG) in collaboration with the management of the Ga West Municipal Assembly (GWMA) at Amasaman under the slogan, ‘Our World, Our Future’.

The celebration of the WED which falls on the 5th of June, every year, was shifted by the TNNG to Friday, 7th of June, 2024 due to the ban on nose-making in the Ga State ahead of the celebration of the Homowo Festival. The ban was thus lifted on Thursday, 6th June, paving the way for the celebration of the occasion.

The event coincided with a series of activities to mark this year’s GGD under the theme, ‘Growing For The Greener Tomorrow’.

The WED aims to support accelerated progress on global commitments, protecting thirty (30) percent of the world’s land and sea for the future and restoring thirty (30) percent of the planet’s degraded ecosystems. The GGD’s goal is geared toward, among other things, contributing to making the country greener and habitable and also saving lives and the planet through collective responsibility by all and sundry.

In his address, the Director General of TNNG, Apostle John Mensah Dabi noted that the importance of the urgent recognition by all Ghanaians to protect the environment to ensure a sustainable future for all, cannot be over-emphasized.

‘As leaders, we have a responsibility to act. We must work together to address the pressing issues of climate change, pollution, and biodiversity loss. Let’s adopt sustainable practices, reduce our carbon footprint, and preserve our natural resources,’ Apostle Dabi emphasized.

The TEHAYON Director-General urged Ghanaians to be more responsible towards the environment and demand action from the country’s leaders.

He appealed to them to pledge to reduce the use of non-recyclable plastics such as bioplastics, composite plastic, plastic-coated wrapping paper, and polycarbonate.

He also advised Ghanaians to conserve water and energy, support renewable energy sources, protect the country’s habitats and wildlife, and educate and inspire others to take action.

In his keynote address, delivered by the Presiding Member (PM) of the GWMA, Hon. Daniel Owusu Asumadu, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Hon. Clement Wilkinson noted that the government has committed itself to an aggressive afforestation programme which has led to the cultivation of about 320,000 hectares of forest land between 2017 and 2023 under the Ghana Forest Plantation Strategy.

According to him, the ban on harvesting, salvaging, trading as well exporting, and importing rosewood as well as the issuance of the convention on international trade on endangered species of wild fauna and flora permits for the export of rosewood, has led to the protection of a large majority of the country’s rosewood which was near extinction.

Hon. Wilkinson said the Green Ghana Project was one of the measures the Government of Ghana (GOG) has adopted to curb deforestation which has been ongoing for years without any conscious efforts to replace them thereby contributing to the global fight against climate change.

The MCE disclosed that this year’s edition of the Green Ghana Project targeted planting ten (10) million tree seedlings across the country, of which six (6) million would be planted in degraded forest reserve areas.

He added that four (4) million seedlings would be planted within and around farms, degraded watershed areas, and within communities, amongst others.

Hon. Wilkinson stressed the need for all stakeholders and Ghanaians to protect the environment, making it greener for the benefit of the current and future generations.

A Principal Agricultural Officer (PAO) of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA), Mr. Kingsley Agyemang, who represented the Minister for Food and Agriculture, Hon. Dr. Bryan Acheampong, noted that the agricultural sector is one of the spaces that is not only vulnerable to climate change but also a major contributor to climate change through unsustainable practices including cutting down of trees and bush burning amongst others.

Mr. Agyemang, also a Specialist in Climate Change and Natural Resource Management at MOFA, said these negative practices can and should be reversed through the growing of trees by all Ghanaians including farmers especially fruit trees who could also diversify their livelihoods to ensure their survival.

He was grateful to the TEHAYON NGOs Network Ghana for the collaboration with the GWMA to mark such an important day, stressing that such private sector participation by NGOs, Farmer Organizations (FBOs), and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in the fight against climate change as well as land degradation and destruction in this 21st century is key.

Nii Wekunukpa Korley VII of Korleyman, who chaired the function called for concerted efforts from all stakeholders in the land space to confront the issue of climate change and land degradation and destruction through unsustainable practices.

Earlier in a welcome and purpose of engagement statement, the National Co-ordinator and National Administrator of TNNG, Mrs. Victoria Ofosuhene Darkwa, and Mrs. Mary Offei-Nyarko respectively, assured that this maiden celebration of the WED in Ghana would be sustained in the coming years across the country and called for support from Corporate Ghana as well as public-spirited individuals and organizations to enable TEHAYON to deliver the goods.

Coconut, mango, tree of life, cashew, and other fruit crop seedlings were planted by the dignitaries behind the mother and child development center within the Basic School.

They included the Director General of the NGO, Apostle John Mensah Dabi, the PM, Hon. Daniel Owusu Asumadu for the MCE, Mr. Kingsley Agyemang for the Minister for Food Agriculture, Hon. Yahya Kassim Atta, NPP Parliamentary Candidate (PC) for Amasaman as well as Nii Wekunukpa Korley VII of Korleyman for Traditional Rulers.

Other seedlings were planted by the Human Resource Manager (HRM) of the Ga West Municipal Directorate of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Heads of Basic Schools in the area, and one by the School Children.

In all, the TEHAYON NGOs Network Ghana has applied for some fifteen thousand (15,000) tree seedling support from the Forestry Commission (FC) to be planted at various locations across the sixteen (16) regions of the country as part of the maiden WED celebration in the country.