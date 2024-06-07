Tehayon Ngos Network Marks World Environment Day At Amasaman

The TEHAYON Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) Network in Ghana (TNNG) has organized a one-day successful and massive clean-up campaign exercise at Amasaman in the Ga West Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

The two (2) hour exercise was carried out by TNNG in collaboration with officials of Zoomlion, Ghana as well as the Environmental Health Division, all of the Ga West Municipal Assembly (GWMA) with huge support from the Municipal Environmental Officer (MEHO), Mr. Benjamin Kwame Abudey.

The event formed part of activities to mark this year’s World Environment Day (WED) which fell on Wednesday, 5th June 2024 under the theme, ‘Land Restoration, Desertification and Drought Resilience’, with ‘Our land, Our future, We are #Generation Restoration’ as its slogan.

The WED aims to support accelerated progress on global commitments. It includes protecting thirty (30) percent of the world’s land and sea for the future and restoring thirty (30) percent of the planet’s degraded ecosystems.

More than fifty (50) staff of Zoomlion and the Environmental Health Division of the Assembly and some Amasaman community members, took part in the clean-up exercise under the leadership of the Assembly Member for the area, Hon. Lorlor Alister.

Cladded in branded T-shirts of TNNG and also protected with safety tools such as hand gloves and nose masks amongst others, the workers swept several areas, cleared and desilt gutters as well as weeded some major areas including the Chief’s Palace area, the Amasaman Zonal office, some principal streets and gutters, parts of the Amasaman market and the police station as well as areas adjacent to the Maternity Ward of the Ga West Municipal Hospital.

Speaking to our news team after the exercise, the Director General of the NGO, Apostle John Mensah Dabi described the campaign as a very successful one, commending the chiefs and people of Amasaman, the Municipal Assembly, Assembly Members as well as other key stakeholders of the area for their unwavering support and efforts towards the success of this maiden programme in Ghana.

Apostle Dabi used the occasion to encourage all and sundry across the country to show greater interest and support for the event, explaining that the celebration of the WED has come to stay in Ghana.

The Assembly Member (AM) for the Amasaman Electoral Area, Hon. Lorlor Alister commended the NGO and the workers for what he described as the yeoman’s job done. He called on the residents of Amasaman to sustain the exercise to achieve the goals of the celebration of the event.

The Prosecutor at the Environmental Health Division of the Assembly, Mr. Richard Sremsei expressed concern about the indiscriminate dumping of refuse into gutters within the Asamaman Township and its environs and called for an end to the canker. According to him, such behaviours are not only unacceptable but also disturbing.

The District Manager in charge of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Mr. Joshua Adusei described the gesture by the NGO as welcoming, hoping that such activities would be frequently organized to keep the environment clean.