Tekno Releases Highly Anticipated Second Studio Album

Today marks a milestone as Nigerian recording artist and producer Tekno releases his highly anticipated sophomore studio album masterpiece The More the Better, now available across all major streaming platforms. Immerse in the album’s sonic tapestry HERE.

Tekno’s sophomore studio album will include the already released “Peace of Mind” and the newly-released singles “Pocket” and “Peppermint”. Throughout his career, Tekno has named some of his hit records after women, from the likes of “Diana” to “Samantha.” In this radiant tradition, he names a track after yet another captivating persona, “Regina,” featuring none other than Africa’s heartthrob, Nigerian artist Ckay.

Within The More the Better, Tekno album showcases an enchanting and fiery sound of his timeless Afrobeats, characterized by its infectious grooves, entrancing rhythms, and unforgettable melodies.

Each track stands as a meticulously crafted work of art, each lyric a testament to his profound dedication and passion for his craft. The album emanates positivity and upliftment, incorporating lyrics into his songs that resonate on multiple levels touching the heart. Tekno’s album isn’t just a collection of songs; it makes you feel like summer will never end.