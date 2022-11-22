Telcos in Ghana conform with MoCD’s directive

Telecom operators in the country have started implementing a directive by the Ministry of Communications and Digitalization (MoCD) to block data services to SIM cards which are either not registered with Ghana Card or only partially registered.

As part of the directive, the telcos will by close of this month, completely deactivate such SIM cards of the owners do not complete the registration.

In a statement, the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications said its members (AirtelTigo, MTN and Vodafone) have begun complying with the recent directive from the MoCD on the registration of SIM cards.

The Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications wishes to inform the general public that its members (AirtelTigo, MTN and Vodafone) have begun complying with the recent directive from the Ministry of Communications and Digitalization (MoCD) on the registration of SIM cards.

On November 11, 2022 the Ministry announced some measures to be implemented by Operators. Since the 20th of November 2022 our members have been blocking data services for all subscribers who have only completed stage 1 (linkage to Ghana Card) but not stage 2 (biometric capture) of the SIM registration process, as directed by the Ministry.

The Chamber is encouraging all subscribers who have acquired Ghana cards but are yet to

complete stage 2 (biometric capture) to do so before November 30, 2022. Our members are

obliged by the directive to completely deactivate all subscriber SIMs which have not completed the biometric capture registration step by the said date.

It is important that the cherished customers of the networks are not barred from using voice, data, USSD, mobile money services and access to emergency services among others. Subscribers with Ghana cards can avoid this inconvenience by completing the registration process, i.e., stage 2 (biometric capture).

Since the start of the SIM Registration Exercise, the members of the Chamber have invested heavily in arrangements to ensure that subscribers who have their Ghana cards and are ready to register, get registered at any of our several touchpoints across the country.

For those that require some special assistance to carry out the registration exercise, kindly contact the NCA or your Mobile Network Operator.

We are confident that the sector Ministry and NCA will announce measures to accommodate individuals who genuinely do not have Ghana cards, once ongoing consultations have been completed.

Our members remain committed to supporting the efforts of all stakeholders to ensure that every customer in every part of the country is able to register their SIM card(s) with the Ghana card.

We note that all network services for those who have done only the first stage registration will be deactivated on the 30th of November 2022.