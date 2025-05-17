Telecel Celebrates Ghanaian Music Stars at 26th Annual Awards

The 26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs) recognized outstanding achievements in the nation’s music industry, with King Promise emerging as the night’s top winner.

The artist claimed four awards, including Artiste of the Year and Album of the Year for True To Self, during the ceremony held at Accra’s Grand Arena on May 17, 2025.

King Paluta secured three accolades, notably Telecel Most Popular Song of the Year and Highlife Song of the Year for Aseda. Meanwhile, Epixode received the Music for Good Award, accompanied by a GH¢20,000 prize, for his environmental anthem Chooboi, which highlights the impacts of illegal mining. “This award validates using music as a tool for societal change,” Epixode stated remotely, urging artists to prioritize “conscious lyrics over trends.”

Telecel Ghana CEO Ing. Patricia Obo-Nai emphasized the company’s commitment to the arts, stating, “Music connects communities and amplifies Ghana’s global cultural influence.” She presented awards alongside Aneth Muga, Acting Director of Consumer Business, underscoring Telecel’s 15-year partnership with the event.

The ceremony featured performances by Stonebwoy, Kidi, and international guest Moliy, while the red carpet showcased Ghanaian fashion themes like “Proudly Made in Ghana.” Post-event, the Telecel Red Room hosted industry leaders and celebrities for networking and celebrations.

By sustaining support for the TGMAs, Telecel reinforces its role in advancing Ghana’s creative economy, aligning artistic recognition with national development goals.