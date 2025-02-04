Telecel CEO Champions AI-Driven Sustainability at Global Economic Forum

Telecel Ghana CEO Patricia Obo-Nai stood before a gathering of global corporate leaders and policymakers at the 2025 World Economic Forum, making a compelling case for artificial intelligence as a linchpin for sustainable development.

Speaking on a panel titled AI as a Catalyst for Sustainability, organized by Leaders on Purpose and Reuters@, Obo-Nai outlined how emerging economies like Ghana can harness AI to balance technological progress with ecological and social responsibility.

“Businesses that ignore their environmental and societal footprint are signing their own death warrant,” Obo-Nai declared, stressing that efficiency and sustainability must go hand in hand. Her remarks resonated at a time when industries worldwide face mounting pressure to decarbonize operations while addressing inequities exacerbated by rapid technological change.

Obo-Nai, an engineer by training, detailed how Telecel Ghana has integrated AI into its infrastructure to slash carbon emissions and streamline services. By deploying predictive algorithms, the telecom giant now anticipates hardware failures and schedules maintenance proactively, reducing the need for engineers to travel frequently to remote sites. This not only cuts fuel consumption but also minimizes network downtime—a critical advantage in regions where reliable connectivity can mean the difference between economic inclusion and isolation.

The CEO also highlighted AI’s role in Telecel’s renewable energy transition. Advanced data analytics identify optimal locations for solar installations, accelerating the company’s shift away from fossil fuels. “Every kilowatt-hour generated sustainably is a step toward insulating our operations from climate shocks,” she noted, referencing Ghana’s vulnerability to erratic power supplies and extreme weather.

Beyond infrastructure, Obo-Nai emphasized AI’s potential to democratize access to technology. Telecel uses machine learning to tailor affordable data and voice packages for customers across income levels, ensuring even low-income users stay connected. Meanwhile, the company’s foundation leverages AI-driven educational tools to teach robotics and digital skills to over 20,000 children, preparing them for a job market increasingly dominated by automation.

“Inclusivity isn’t optional—it’s survival,” Obo-Nai argued. “If we equip only a privileged few with AI literacy, we’ll deepen the divides that already threaten global stability.” Her stance echoed broader themes at Davos, where debates often circled back to balancing innovation with equity.

The panel, moderated by analyst Nazanine Moshiri, featured voices like JLL’s Andy Poppink and Cisco’s Mary de Wysocki, who underscored the corporate world’s obligation to align profit motives with planetary boundaries. De Wysocki cited examples of AI optimizing supply chains to reduce waste, while Poppink stressed the real estate sector’s push for “smart,” energy-efficient buildings.

Yet Obo-Nai’s insights stood out for their grounding in Africa’s unique challenges. While Western firms debate AI ethics, she pointed out, African businesses are deploying these tools to solve immediate crises—from energy poverty to youth unemployment. “We don’t have the luxury of theorizing,” she said. “For us, AI is a lifeline.”

Critics, however, question whether cash-strapped nations can afford AI’s upfront costs. Obo-Nai acknowledged the hurdle but countered that long-term savings—from lower energy bills to reduced environmental damage—justify the investment. “Sustainability isn’t a line item; it’s the balance sheet itself,” she said.

As the session closed, one message lingered: The road to a sustainable future will be paved not by grand pledges, but by pragmatic, localized AI solutions. For leaders like Obo-Nai, the task is clear—transform technology from a disruptor into a bridge, connecting progress to survival.