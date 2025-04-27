Telecel Faces Backlash Over Sudden Broadband Price Hike Announcement

Consumer advocacy group CUTS International has criticized Telecel Ghana for giving customers just three days’ notice before implementing increased broadband subscription rates.

The price adjustment, announced via SMS on April 25, takes effect April 28, leaving subscribers little time to adjust their budgets or explore alternatives.

CUTS International argues that for monthly subscription services, providers should give at least one month’s advance notice of price changes. “A three-day notice period denies consumers adequate time to assess their options,” the organization stated, emphasizing that transparent communication builds trust in competitive markets.

This marks the second time in recent weeks that Ghanaian consumers have faced abrupt price increases from service providers. MultiChoice Ghana similarly gave DStv subscribers less than a week’s notice before raising prices last month.

Telecel, which acquired Vodafone Ghana’s operations in 2023, has faced previous criticism over broadband pricing. Years ago, customers protested a similar sudden increase, prompting a controversial response from the company’s then-CEO who dismissed complaints as “rubbish.”

Industry analysts note that while telecom operators face rising operational costs, frequent price changes with minimal notice risk eroding consumer confidence. The situation highlights growing tensions between corporate pricing strategies and consumer protection expectations in Ghana’s increasingly digital economy.

Regulators may face pressure to establish clearer guidelines on notification periods for service price adjustments, particularly for essential connectivity services that many Ghanaians rely on for work and education. As broadband becomes more integral to daily life, the transparency of pricing practices will likely remain under scrutiny.