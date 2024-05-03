Telecel Ghana calls on Essikado traditional council

The senior management team of Telecel Ghana has paid a courtesy call on the Omanhene of Esikado, Nana Kobina Nketsia V and his elders in the Western region as part of the company’s show of dedication to fostering community engagement.

The Telecel Ghana team, led by the CEO, Patricia Obo-Nai, formally introduced the company to the traditional leaders and also reaffirmed current partnerships that are meant to improve the local business environment and community development.

Patricia Obo Nai said “Our visit signifies our enduring commitment to positively engage with and contribute to the communities we serve. We are committed to using our network and resources to promote local development and are upbeat about the opportunities that lie ahead.”

According to her, the company’s effort is to develop a more comprehensive approach to interact with stakeholders throughout Ghana, which reflects the company’s dedication to boosting connectivity and promoting socioeconomic development in different regions.

“As Telecel Ghana continues to expand its operations, such engagements are essential for aligning corporate goals with community needs and aspirations, paving the way for a

collaborative future,” she added.

Nana Kobina Nketsia V commended Telecel Ghana for its kind act of encouraging community cooperation and its transparency in sharing its objectives.

He emphasized the value of these kinds of alliances, indicating how essential they are to both parties’ success and the growth of the area.

In addition, the Omanhene expressed his love for supporting homegrown companies and urged all parties involved to cooperate in order to increase Ghana’s appeal to foreign investors.