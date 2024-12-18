Telecel Ghana Foundation Concludes Successful First Term of DigiTech Academy at St. Cecilia JHS

Telecel Ghana Foundation has successfully completed the first term of its DigiTech Academy initiative at St. Cecilia Roman Catholic Junior High School in Ho, Volta Region.

The programme, which is a pilot for the foundation’s Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) initiative, provided young students with essential digital skills, including web development, Internet of Things (IoT), robotics, and programming with Scratch. Emphasizing hands-on learning, the two-month course delivered bi-weekly sessions with cutting-edge technology and expert instruction, yielding promising results and setting the stage for an expansion to other schools across Ghana.

At the programme’s closing ceremony, students showcased their innovative projects, many of which challenged traditional concepts. Among the displayed creations were miniature cranes, obstacle-avoiding vehicles, smart home models, and intelligent bins.

Emmanuella Adzomah, a student with aspirations of becoming a lawyer, found an unexpected passion for technology through DigiTech Academy. Her project focused on designing and developing a car rental service website. She expressed how the programme prepared her for a tech-centric future. “I can now envision myself as a technology-focused lawyer, with a deep understanding of digital solutions,” she said, reflecting the programme’s emphasis on both technical and soft skills.

Rita Agyeiwaa Rockson, Head of Foundation, Sustainability, and External Communications at Telecel Ghana, spoke at the closing ceremony, emphasizing the initiative’s role in fostering Ghana’s digital innovators. “DigiTech Academy is helping to lay the foundation for a new generation of critical thinkers who will leverage technology to tackle challenges within their communities,” Rockson remarked. The event, which was attended by key stakeholders from the National STEM Centre, Ghana Education Service (GES), and local teachers, also saw students receive awards for their outstanding performances.

Dr. Esther Yeboah-Adzimah, the GES Ho Municipal Director of Education, noted the significant impact the programme has had on the students. “We’ve seen a noticeable improvement in digital literacy and problem-solving skills since the beginning of the term. It’s exciting to watch how these students will shape the future of technology in the region and the country.”

One of the standout students, John Isaac Tei, a final-year pupil, expressed his newfound interest in robotics after engaging with gears and circuits. “This hands-on experience has given me a solid foundation. I’m excited to continue building robots that solve problems,” he shared, demonstrating his miniature crane controlled by light sensors.

The DigiTech Academy marks an important step in closing Ghana’s digital divide and integrating STEM education into the nation’s school systems. Telecel Ghana, through its corporate responsibility arm, plans to expand the initiative to more schools in the coming years, ensuring that a broader group of young people across the country gains access to valuable digital skills training.