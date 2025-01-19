Telecel Ghana Music Awards Introduces Best Urban/Contemporary Gospel Song Category

The Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) has launched a new award category, Best Urban/Contemporary Gospel Song, aimed at celebrating the fusion of modern music styles with traditional gospel.

This category will spotlight the most popular gospel song that blends contemporary genres like R&B, hip-hop, and pop with the timeless elements of gospel music.

To qualify for this award, a song must meet a few criteria: it should have been commercially released during the year under review, gained widespread public attention, and be performed by a gospel artist.

The winner of the Best Urban/Contemporary Gospel Song will be selected through a combination of votes from the TGMA Academy, the Board, and the general public, ensuring a broad representation of opinions.

The announcement was made on January 18, 2025, via the official TGMA social media channels, sparking excitement among both artists and fans alike. Entries for the 26th edition of the TGMA are expected to open soon, with anticipation building for what is sure to be a dynamic and competitive year for Ghanaian gospel music.