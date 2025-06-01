Telecel Ghana Opens Pan-African Graduate Tech Program

Telecel Ghana has launched applications for its NextGen Graduate Program, offering young graduates across Africa career pathways in technology through hands-on training and mentorship.

The initiative, part of Telecel’s “Connecting Energies” commitment, targets technical fields including network engineering, software development, data analysis, and digital transformation projects. Applications close June 8, 2025, according to company materials.

The program aims to address Africa’s digital skills gap while fostering innovation in telecommunications and broader ICT ecosystems. Participants will gain business insights and leadership training alongside practical experience in customer support and technical operations. Telecel Ghana emphasizes pan-African recruitment despite managing the program locally, reflecting continental digital economy ambitions.

This move aligns with telecom operators’ expanding role in youth employment across Africa, where structured talent development remains critical for industry growth. Similar initiatives by MTN and Vodacom have demonstrated reduced brain drain and increased local innovation capacity. Telecel’s entry signals intensified competition for emerging tech talent as digital transformation accelerates.