Telecel Ghana promises Ghanaians of improved services

After its debut launch in Accra in March 2024, Telecel Ghana has now formally launched its brand in the Ashanti Region.

Telecel Ghana was established with the brand promise of “Connecting Energies,” and it is committed to offering cutting-edge telecom solutions that will empower and link communities and customers to their passions throughout the nation.

With the government keeping its 30% golden shares, Telecel Group successfully acquired Vodafone Group’s 70% stake in Ghana Telecoms in February 2023 to become the company’s majority shareholder.

In just a single year, the business completely changed its name from Vodafone Ghana to Telecel Ghana and greatly increased the number of customer service locations and network infrastructure throughout the nation to support its mission to innovate in the areas of broadband services, mobile finance, customer experience, and social investments.

At an occasion called Telecel Day held at the Accra International Conference Centre, the brand was initially introduced to the workforce.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia later unveiled the Telecel brand to a select group of stakeholders, including members of the media, customers, government and community representatives, and business leaders, at a second ceremony dubbed Platinum Night, which that took place at the Labadi Beach Hotel.

The third celebration took place at the Tetteh Quarshie Interchange-Accra, with heartwarming performances and messages of solidarity from significant players, including Lydia Seyram Alhassan, the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon and Sarkodie, multiple award-winning hiplife artiste.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Telecel Ghana, Ing. Naa Obo-Nai, spoke at the launch at Adum Market in Ashanti. She reaffirmed the company’s commitment to the region, emphasizing the provision of affordable telecommunication services and digital innovations to meet the growing needs of Ghanaians.

“I am thrilled with our brand’s reception in Kumasi. Telecel Ghana is well-positioned to offer unparalleled connectivity and cutting-edge solutions to the Ashanti area and beyond, thanks to the robust foundation of Telecel’s cutting-edge technology and customer-focused services, the spokesperson said.

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah was represented by the Mayor of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, Sam Pyne, emphasized the importance of telecommunications in all vital development sectors, including entrepreneurship, education, health, and agriculture. He also expressed his optimism that Telecel’s presence in the nation will promote development.

“Telecel Ghana’s investment in our area is expected to improve connection and provide economic and social empowerment for our people, and I am pleased about the possibility of local businesses expanding.” said Sam Pyne.

