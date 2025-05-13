Telecel Ghana Spotlights Artistic Achievement at 26th Music Awards Ceremony

Telecel Ghana reinforced its commitment to the nation’s cultural sector as headline sponsor of the 26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs), held at the Accra International Conference Centre.

The event, marked by vibrant performances and recognition of artistic impact, saw musician King Promise emerge as the night’s top honoree, securing four awards including Artiste of the Year and Album of the Year for True To Self.

King Paluta claimed the Telecel Most Popular Song of the Year and Highlife Song of the Year for Aseda, while producer credits further cemented his influence. A highlight of the evening was Epixode’s win for the Music for Good Award, accompanied by a GHS 20,000 prize from Telecel. His track Chooboi, which critiques environmental damage from illegal mining, was praised for merging activism with artistry. “Music must challenge and inspire, not just entertain,” Epixode remarked remotely, urging peers to leverage their platforms for societal change.

Telecel Ghana CEO Patricia Obo-Nai emphasized the company’s role in elevating Ghanaian creativity. “Music transcends entertainment it connects communities and drives progress. Telecel is proud to amplify voices that showcase Ghana’s talent globally,” she said during the ceremony, joined by Acting Director of Consumer Business Aneth Muga.

The awards night featured dynamic performances by Stonebwoy, Kidi, and international guest Moliy, alongside a red carpet celebrating bold, locally inspired fashion. Post-event, the Telecel Red Room hosted industry leaders and celebrities, blending networking with celebration.

Telecel’s 15-year partnership with the TGMAs underscores its strategic investment in Ghana’s creative economy, which contributes significantly to national identity and economic growth. By championing platforms like the Music for Good Award, the telecom firm aligns commercial objectives with cultural stewardship, fostering talent while addressing pressing social issues through art.