Telecel Ghana Tops Telecom Sector in Customer Service Excellence

Telecel Ghana has emerged as the undisputed leader in customer service within the country’s competitive telecommunications sector, clinching the Customer Service Leader title at the 7th Ghana Customer Service Index.

The company scored 75% in the annual survey, outperforming rival telecom providers and solidifying its reputation for prioritizing user satisfaction nearly a year after rebranding from Vodafone Ghana.

The recognition, awarded by the Institute of Customer Service Professionals (ICSP), underscores Telecel’s strategic focus on elevating service quality through innovation and customer-centric policies. According to the ICSP, the index evaluates organizations across 11 sectors using ten parameters, including trust, professionalism, staff engagement, and ease of doing business. Telecel’s win reflects marked improvements in critical areas such as call center efficiency, multi-channel support, and tailored services for underserved communities.

“This award isn’t just a milestone—it’s a reflection of our daily commitment to placing customers at the core of every decision,” said Telecel CEO Ing. Patricia Obo-Nai. She emphasized the company’s resolve to “innovate and adapt” in a rapidly evolving industry, citing recent investments in digital tools and staff training as key drivers of their success.

Data shared by the company reveals tangible progress: call center responsiveness surged by 32% in 2024, with a further 68% spike recorded in January 2025. Telecel has also expanded its self-service options, including an upgraded Telecel Play App and TERi, an AI-powered chatbot designed to resolve queries swiftly. Notably, its Super Care initiative—a program offering tailored support for Ghana’s deaf community—has been hailed as a benchmark for inclusive service delivery.

Mercy Dawn Akude, General Manager of Commercial Operations, linked the achievement to cultural shifts within the organization. “Our teams are trained to view every interaction as an opportunity to build trust,” she said. “Whether through our 400 community shops or digital platforms, we’re focused on making connectivity seamless for all Ghanaians.”

Industry analysts suggest Telecel’s aggressive post-rebrand strategy—prioritizing accessibility and tech-driven solutions—has repositioned it as a formidable player in a market long dominated by MTN and AirtelTigo. The company’s decision to localize services, such as expanding rural outreach and offering multilingual support, has further deepened its appeal.

Looking ahead, Telecel aims to leverage artificial intelligence and data analytics to anticipate customer needs proactively. However, challenges remain, including maintaining service consistency amid rising subscriber numbers and addressing network reliability concerns in remote areas.

For now, the award reinforces a growing sentiment: in Ghana’s telecom landscape, customer loyalty is increasingly tied to which provider listens—and responds—the fastest. Telecel’s recent strides suggest it’s determined to stay ahead of the curve.