Telecel Ghana Unveils Fan-Centric Initiatives for 2025 Music Awards

Telecel Ghana has introduced a suite of interactive campaigns to boost fan engagement for the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs), set to culminate in a grand ceremony on May 10, 2025.

The initiatives, designed to deepen audience participation, include voting through branded data bundles, video shout-outs, and a mobile gaming feature, all integrated into the telecom provider’s platforms.

For the first time, fans can influence outcomes in three key categories Artiste of the Year, Most Popular Song of the Year, and Afrobeats Song of the Year by purchasing nominee-specific data bundles via short codes 1767 or 700. Each transaction directly translates to a vote for the chosen artist. The Telecel Play App further enables supporters to send personalized 5 to 10-second video messages to musicians for GH¢5, paired with 100 minutes of free Telecel-to-Telecel calls valid for three days.

A new “Shake, Spin and Win” game on the app offers participants chances to win smartphones, vouchers, and household appliances until the awards night. Aneth Muga, Acting Director of Consumer Business at Telecel Ghana, emphasized the company’s goal to empower fans. “This year’s TGMA experience is all about giving fans a stronger voice,” she said. “We’ve transformed everyday interactions into meaningful support for artists while rewarding loyal users.”

Telecel will also continue sponsoring the Music for Good Award, which grants GH¢20,000 and a plaque to musicians driving social change through their projects. The 2025 awards will recognize achievements across 33 categories, spotlighting Ghanaian music trends from January to December 2024.

The integration of telecom services into awards voting mirrors a growing trend across Africa’s entertainment sector, where mobile technology bridges fan engagement and event monetization. Telecel’s approach not only modernizes participation but also underscores corporate social responsibility, blending entertainment with community impact. Such innovations may inspire future events to adopt similar models, balancing commercial viability with audience inclusivity. By leveraging its digital infrastructure, Telecel positions itself at the intersection of technology and culture, reinforcing Ghana’s dynamic music industry while fostering a deeper connection between artists and their supporters.